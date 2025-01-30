Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ocean King is a cafe on Talbot Road, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic.

This tenanted investment opportunity comprises a leasehold cafe with a 5am license, three upper floors, and a basement.

It is being offered for sale by Kays Peake Property Services at a highly competitive £165,000.

Kays Peake says: “The ground-floor commercial portion underwent complete refurbishment during 2023/4.

“It is excellently located to enjoy the opportunities afforded by the presently under construction Civil Service Hub & forthcoming Multiversity.”

A "tenanted investment" refers to buying a property that already has tenants living in it, meaning you become the landlord of the existing tenants when you purchase the property, allowing you to receive rental income immediately from the day you buy it, rather than having to find new tenants first.

For further details contact Kays Peake.