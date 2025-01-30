Blackpool cafe for sale in heart of Blackpool in perfect spot for new civil servants trade

By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Jan 2025, 19:07 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 19:07 BST
Fancy becoming the owner of a food business in the heart of Blackpool?

The Ocean King is a cafe on Talbot Road, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic.

This tenanted investment opportunity comprises a leasehold cafe with a 5am license, three upper floors, and a basement.

Ocean King Cafe in BlackpoolOcean King Cafe in Blackpool
Ocean King Cafe in Blackpool | Kays Peake

It is being offered for sale by Kays Peake Property Services at a highly competitive £165,000.

Kays Peake says: “The ground-floor commercial portion underwent complete refurbishment during 2023/4.

“It is excellently located to enjoy the opportunities afforded by the presently under construction Civil Service Hub & forthcoming Multiversity.”

Inside the Ocean King diner on Talbot Road, BlackpoolInside the Ocean King diner on Talbot Road, Blackpool
Inside the Ocean King diner on Talbot Road, Blackpool | Kays Peake Property Services

A "tenanted investment" refers to buying a property that already has tenants living in it, meaning you become the landlord of the existing tenants when you purchase the property, allowing you to receive rental income immediately from the day you buy it, rather than having to find new tenants first.

For further details contact Kays Peake.

