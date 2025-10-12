Blackpool-born ice skater helps Britain make history on the European stage

Blackpool born figure skater Anastasia Kristina Vaipan-Law is celebrating a career defining milestone after achieving the highest placement for a British pairs team in over 30 years at the European Figure Skating Championships.

Alongside her skating partner Luke Digby, Anastasia secured a top 5 finish in Estonia earlier this year marking a historic comeback for British pairs skating.

Now, the four-time British National Champion is preparing for her next big challenge - the European Championships in Sheffield set to take place in January 2026.

With the event being held on home ice, Anastasia admits the experience will be “extra special.”

Ana said: “It’s always nerve-wracking, but in a good way. We just want to skate our best, enjoy it and let the results speak for themselves.

“When we found out we’d achieved the highest placement for a British pairs team in over three decades, we were completely shocked - we had no idea! It was such a lovely surprise and really special to know we’ve helped bring British pairs skating back to life a bit.

“You can’t control everything in this sport, so we focus on what we can do - putting in the work and performing with heart.”

Anastasia’s journey began at the Blackpool Ice Arena where she first laced up her skates at just six years old.

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby of Great Britain compete during the Pairs Free Skating in the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Surrounded by the show world - her parents both performers - the rink’s creative atmosphere helped shape her unique skating style.

Ana said: “Growing up in a show rink taught me how to perform. It made me an artistic skater and gave me confidence. Blackpool built my character and my love for skating.”

Although Anastasia now trains in Dundee, her family roots remain firmly in Blackpool, where her grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins still live.

Ana said: “Without Blackpool, I wouldn’t be where I am. It’s my home and it means the world knowing people back there are still cheering me on.”

She also expressed gratitude to her former schools - Thames Primary, Our Lady’s Primary and Highfield High School, for supporting her training schedule while she pursued her skating dreams.

And her advice for the next generation of Blackpool skaters? She said: “Never give up - even when it feels hard. Believe in yourself, trust your coaches and keep going. If I can do it, so can you.”

The ISU European Figure Skating Championships take place in Sheffield in January 2026.

For more information, visit www.Europeans2026.com.