Blackpool has fewer households in the most privileged section of society than almost anywhere else in England and Wales, new census figures show.

The social grade is an overall score of households with a 'reference person' aged between 16 and 64 derived from 2021 census data. It calculates a grade based on household income, economic activity, qualifications, the type and tenure of the household, and many other socio-economic factors.

There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest.

In Wyre a fifth of households are classed as among the most privileged in society, new census figures suggest.

And in Fylde more than a quarter of households are classed as among the most privileged in society.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows 11,298 of 107,609 applicable households (10.5%) in Blackpool were ranked in the highest band – where the household reference person was in a higher or intermediate occupation.

This was well below the average across England and Wales of 23.3% and was among the lowest nationally.

The figures also show significant regional inequality. The North East had the lowest proportion of highest-graded households at 18.3%, while London had the most at 28.4%.

Market Place at the heart of Poulton

The same data set shows shows 16,128 of 77,842 applicable households (20.7%) in Wyre were ranked in the highest band.

Compare to Fylde where data shows 15,513 of 56,342 applicable households (27.5%) in Fylde were ranked in the highest band. This was above the average across England and Wales of 23.3%.

Of the top 20 ranked local authorities, 15 were in London and the South East, with just one from outside the South East, East of England and London. Meanwhile, London and the South East accounted for just two of the bottom 63, with Northern, Midlands and Welsh areas dominating.

At the other end of the scale, excluding the City of London which has a very small population, Richmond in London was the best-ranked local authority with 49.1% of households in the top grade.

Think tank the Social Market Foundation said given the disparity in economies between London and the South East and the rest of the country, the figures will be unsurprising "to the politicians that have staked their reputations on promises to 'level up' less prosperous parts of the country".

Clifton Street in Lytham town centre

Interim director Aveek Bhattacharya said: "Diagnosing the problem is one thing, but the actual task of rebalancing the economy is much trickier – though devolution of power, investment in key infrastructure and clearer regional industrial strategy could all help."

Mr Bhattacharya also expressed caution at repeating the stereotype the North is "grim" or that everybody in the South is thriving.

"London in particular faces stubbornly high poverty, substantially driven by high housing costs, and it is notable that places like Camden, Hackney and Islington are among the least happy parts of the country according to wellbeing surveys," he added.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is "absolutely committed to spreading opportunities and improving public services".

A spokesman said: "A major part of 'Levelling Up' is about boosting pay and productivity, especially in places where they are lagging.

"It is not one size fits all – as every corner of the UK has unique challenges and opportunities – nor does it mean dampening down the success of more prosperous areas.