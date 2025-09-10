Blackpool beaches could get 17 rock headlands to prevent sands being lost forever

Blackpool’s famous golden beaches could also include rocky headlands in an effort to protect the famous sands from being washed away forever.

A multi-million pound scheme proposed for Blackpool’s central coastline area has gone on display to the public this week, aimed at protecting homes and ensuring the much-loved beaches aren’t washed away.

Rocky headlands look set to be brought in to stop Blackpool's famous sandy beaches beung washed away | Blackpool Council

And residents are being urged to have their say about the plans.

The Blackpool Beach Management scheme is a £57m investment into coastal defences, protecting homes and businesses from flooding and securing the future of those much-loved golden sandy beaches.

The proposals include the construction of rock headlands along the beach, stretching from just south of South Pier to Cocker Square, just north of North Pier. Blackpool Council has been awarded funding for these works from the Environment Agency.

Blackpool is losing its beaches and unless urgent action is taken, they could be lost forever.

As a result of climate change, sand levels are lowering exposing the clay underneath, posing a serious risk to sea defences. The beach provides the first line of defence against coastal erosion and flooding during storms by breaking waves.

What are the plans?

The proposals entail 17 rock headlands around 100 metres long being constructed on the beach and spaced approximately 150 metres apart.

These rock headlands will create sheltered areas along the coastline, reducing the impact of waves and wind while deflecting tidal currents.

This will help trap and retain the natural onshore supply of sand on the upper beach; in turn protecting existing coastal defences and reduce the risks of erosion and flooding.

Residents, visitors and businesses are invited to view the plans and share their views, ahead of the planning application submission.

What they say

Cllr Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council cabinet member for climate change, said: “The Blackpool Beach Management scheme is vital for securing Blackpool’s future.

“Climate change is causing a shift in sand levels causing the beach line to lower. If we don’t act now, Blackpool will lose its sandy beaches for good.

Cllr Jane Hugo spoke about the beach management project | Blackpool Council

“I encourage all residents, visitors and business owners to come along to one of our drop-in sessions to view the plans, speak to members of the project team, and engage with the consultation.”

When and where are the consultations?

The consultation will opened Tuesday ths week (September 9) and there will also be three drop-in sessions for people to learn more about the scheme and speak to the project team.

The next consultation sessions planned are:

 Friday September 19, 10.00am to 4pm: Solaris Centre (Global Room), New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1RW

 Evening session (Date and location TBC)

From now until Friday, October 31, the plans will be on display at Blackpool Central Library on Queen street during normal library opening hours, with the exception of September 19 and September 23.

The consultation can be completed online by visiting www.blackpool.gov.uk/BBM or by picking up a paper copy and pre-paid envelope from Central Library

The consultation closes Friday October 31.