New contracts have been handed out to maintain public safety on Blackpool's famous Promenade which attracts millions of visitors a year.

The investment ensures regular treatment to keep the iconic seafront free from algae will continue, after Blackpool Council reappointed its contractor for the work.

The Spanish Steps, which lead from the headlands on the Promenade to the beaches, attract algae which can become slippery if not removed.

Water Savings Techniques Limited, based in Renfrewshire, has been reappointed to carry out the work for a further two years when the current contract comes to an end in March.

The same company has also been appointed to carry out inspections of the sea wall, parade areas, beach access points, cliff paths and other seafront assets.

It follows a tendering process at the end of 2024 for the £160,000 contract to maintain the safety of Blackpool's seven miles of seafront and fulfil the council's duty of care. The process will also help defend any injury claims against the council.

A report setting out the decision says: "A contractor is required to undertake visual safety inspections of the sea wall, parade area, beach access points, cliff paths and all assets within the defined area.

"The contractor is required to identify, issue job tickets and then monitor completion of the work in accordance with the guidelines.

"The contractor will also provide detailed reports to the engineer for coastal defence to defend against injury claims, which will most likely require appearing in court as an expert witness."

Over the last 20 years Blackpool has seen millions of pounds invested in upgrading the resort's sea walls thanks to funding from the Environment Agency. This includes the completion of a £62m scheme to transform the Promenade between the Sandcastle Water Park and North Pier.

Construction is due to begin in 2025 on further new sea defences which include £61m for the Little Bispham to Bispham Coast Protection Scheme, and the Gynn Square to Cocker Square Coast Protection Scheme.

The town was also awarded £57m by the Environment Agency in July last year for the Blackpool Central Area Beach Nourishment Scheme, plus a further £11m to tackle the threat of beach erosion in Anchorsholme.