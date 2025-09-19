A team of Trinity Hospice fundraisers proved they are true “Born Survivors” after taking on a gruelling 12km military-style obstacle course to raise nearly £13,000.

The hospice’s fundraising team joined a larger group of 30 participants for the event in Gisburn on Saturday, helping to raise £12,715, with sponsorship still coming in.

To boost their total, staff also held a cake sale, lottery prize draws and football card fundraising, raising more than £1,300 for Trinity.

Head of Fundraising Linzi Warburton said the challenge was a fitting way to mark the hospice’s 40th anniversary.

“Born Survivor was really tough, but we’re so proud of what we achieved when we scaled the final wall and received our medals,” she said.

“Knowing our efforts help fund our Hospice at Home service kept us going through the toughest obstacles.”

Esther Lowe, the hospice’s Individual Giving Fundraiser, added: “We called ourselves the Trinity Thundercats in homage to Trinity’s 80s origins, and we spent the whole way round laughing and supporting each other through some incredibly tough obstacles.”

The course, billed as the UK’s ultimate mud run, features 28 marine-designed obstacles including river crossings, rat holes, fire pits and a slide that sends participants hurtling at 35mph into muddy water.

Events Fundraiser Danny Hickes, who organised the challenge, said: “We’re usually behind the scenes supporting our fundraisers, so taking part alongside them during our anniversary year was really special.”

Other teams raising money for Trinity Hospice included RNS Publications, Tandem Bank, HMP Legends from Kirkham Prison, the Gally Twins, and the Seaside Sparklers.