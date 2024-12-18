Blackpool bar told it cannot open late for Boxing Day after police objection due to its locality

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Blackpool bar has been refused permission to serve booze until the early hours of the morning during Christmas week because it is too close to people's homes.

The Thirsty Ale House on Church Street had sought permission from Blackpool Council for a temporary event notice (TEN) to extend its closing time by four hours over two nights, from the usual 11pm to 3am starting on Boxing Day.

Thirsty Ale House on Church Street in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Thirsty Ale House on Church Street in Blackpool | Google

It would have allowed customers visiting the venue to drink until 3am on December 27 and 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Blackpool Police objected to the application amid fears it could lead to "drunken revellers" leaving the premises late at night in a mainly residential area.

Sergeant Nat Cox, of Blackpool police licensing team, said in documents submitted to a town hall hearing: "To have a venue open until 0300 hours in this residential area may lead to an increase in crime and disorder, as drunken revellers leave the venue.

"In addition, this could cause complaints in relation to noise in an area not used to a terminal hour as late as this."

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The submission added other bars in the same area including The Number 3 at the junction of Church Street and Whitegate Drive, and Ronnies, the Belle Vue and Elite which are all on Whitegate Drive, can only serve alcohol until midnight.

Following a licensing hearing in front of councillors, the panel issued a counter notice to prevent the temporary event notice taking effect despite assurances by the bar that it had soundproofing and would use door supervisors on the night.

A council document setting out the reasons for the decision said there were concerns the bar was outside the main town centre where most of Blackpool's late-night venues are located.

It said: "The police concern is that the premises is located in a highly residential part of Church Street outside of the main town centre area where late night trading establishments are located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As it only trades until 11pm, the venue does not have licence conditions aimed at late night trading. The police conceded that the premises user had one previous TEN until 4am but that was for a private party for the owner. These TENs were different in that the venue would be open to the public."

It added the bar had "no experience in trading to members of the public late at night/early in the morning" and so the panel ruled it "was appropriate for the promotion of the licensing objectives to serve this counter notice to prevent this event taking place."

Related topics:Blackpool CouncilBlackpool PoliceBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice