Blackpool alternative rock band Boston Manor are embarking on a new tour which takes in the USA, Canada and mainland Europe.

And then there is the small matter of an appearance at the iconic Download rock festival at Donnington Park, Leicestershire, in June.

The experienced Blackpool-based rockers have released five albums since they were formed back in 2013 and during the last 12 years have grown a devoted international following, including in the United States.

Boston Manor have gone on to enjoy international succss since launching in Blackpool in 2013. | Third party

Last year they unleashed their fifth album, ‘Sundiver’, to impressive reviews, with the record being praised for showcasing the band's evolution while maintaining their signature sound.

The band, who have variously been described as ‘emo’ and ‘punk’, are one of the town’s most successful musical exports in the current era.

Who are Boston Manor?

The line up includes Henry Cox on vocals, Michael Cunniff on guitar, Ash Wilson on guitar, Dan Cunniff on bass and Jordan Pugh, drums. The band members had all played in bands previously in the resort before forming the Boston Manor line-up in 2013. They have kept the same line-up ever since.

The lads were signed to Pure Noise Records in 2015 but are currently on Sharp Tone records.

In the early part of 2019, the band embarked on a European tour supporting Good Charlotte and then Florida band A Day to Remember for its spring tour of America.

For their latest tour, Boston Manor kick things off in Chicago on Thursday (May 1) and have some 11 other American gigs lined up, in addition to one date in Toronto, Canada, two in Germany and one in Austria.

On Friday June 13, they are among the big first night bill at Download, in addition to headliners Green Day and Weezer.

For more information about the band, visit www.bostonmanorband.com