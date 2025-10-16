Local artists with learning difficulties are making waves beyond Blackpool with their vibrant and diverse works on display in the CHROMA exhibition

CHROMA is currently on display at The Gallery, Blackpool and The Fylde College University Centre.

Running until October 24, 2025, the exhibition features the work of 14 Blackpool-based artists from the pARTnership project, who each explore colour in their own distinctive styles and mediums, including portraiture, embroidery, digital drawings and large abstract canvasses.

Blackpool is celebrating the creativity of local artists with learning difficulties and complex needs through a vibrant new exhibition | Contributed

Dawn Ward, a pARTnership member, said: “This exhibition makes me proud, I feel proud, I am proud of myself and proud of everyone who is in the pARTnership group.”

The pARTnership project brings together people with mixed abilities to develop their artistic skills and share their love of art.

Delivered by Grundy Art Gallery, Langdale day services, contemporary artists Tina Dempsey, Joseph Doubtfire and Janine Walker, and supported by Venture Arts in Manchester, the initiative offers creative and professional development opportunities to its participants.

Some of the artists have already gained recognition beyond Blackpool, selling work nationally at exhibitions in London and Manchester, and internationally through galleries in New York and Canada.

Grundy Art Gallery curator Paulette Brien praised the exhibition, adding: “The pARTnership project continues to go from strength to strength.

“The exhibition CHROMA, is just one of many brilliant examples that show how the artists from the group are making art that is thoughtful and relevant and of the highest quality.

“I am so lucky that, as part of the project team, I get to see first-hand, how the artists are developing artistically and how their work positively impacts on the audiences that experience it.”

Blackpool Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Cllr Neal Brookes, said: “The incredible pieces of artwork produced by local people reflect their creativity, passion and unique perspectives.

“Taking part in creative activities is a really important opportunity for those who love it and benefit from it and I congratulate everyone involved.

“The pARTnership at Langdale and the Grundy Art Gallery are committed to challenging the notion of who an artist can be.”

The CHROMA exhibition is open Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 5pm and Friday from 8.30am to 4pm at The Gallery, B&FC University Centre, Park Road, Blackpool FY1 4ES.