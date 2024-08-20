Wild Shore aqua park in Weeton is offering a summer deal | Third party

Aqua park Wild Shore is offering a 30 per cent off discount deal for the summer holidays.

The water sports site, based at Reams Hill Farm in Weeton, opened last year after taking over the site from the former Blackpool Wake Park.

It offers exhilarating outdoor activities, from the daring heights of the Aqua Chimp ropes course to the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

sprawling floating playground featuring tire runs, ninja jumps, and slides

Wild Shore aqua park in Weeton is offering a summer deal | Third party

.The sites also offer an array of water-based thrills including stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and Ringo rides or the more tranquil experience of open water swimming.

Now, for the summer, the site is offering a 30 per cent discount on activities between 10am and 11am or between 5pm and 6pm, every Monday – Friday until the end of August.

To take advantage of this offer, guests can use the code FS30 at checkout when booking online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. James Barbour, Operations Director of Wild Shore, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to offer this special deal to our visitors.

“At Wild Shore, we’re all about creating unforgettable experiences that bring people together, whether they’re seeking high-octane thrills or a peaceful connection with nature.

“The Summer Sessions are a fantastic way for everyone to make the most of their time on the water and enjoy all that our incredible locations have to offer.”

The savings would mean a £22 entry for the aqua park would cost £15.40 per person instead of £22, or the wakeboarding would cost £12.60 per person instead of £18.

For more information and bookings, please visit Wild Shore Delamere here