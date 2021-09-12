Blackpool apprentice wins top national title

JTL, the training provider for electrical, heating and plumbing, has named Blackpool-based Nathan Pryce, as the winner of JTL’s National Apprentice of the Year Award for 2021.

After being crowned the electrical winner for his academic and practical progress at JTL’s. regional awards earlier this year, Nathan went on to compete against nine other electrical and mechanical engineering services winners at the national ceremony in London.

As part of the selection process, each finalist was invited to be interviewed via an online platform by JTL’s chief executive Jon Graham, as well as national delivery director Judi Wheeler.

Nathan, who was awarded an engraved glass trophy and £1,000 cheque from JTL, said: “To say that it feels amazing to have won the overall National Apprentice of the Year award is an understatement.

“I have overcome a lot of personal challenges in my life and, to me, this award is a symbol of how far I have come and all that I have achieved.

“To receive such a major award is in itself a great milestone and an excellent addition to my professional CV.”

Nathan’s employer at JET Electrical, Jonathan Thackray, said: “He deserves all the success he has received, and he truly is an excellent role model for apprenticeship schemes everywhere.

"Nathan has a relentless attitude and drive to succeed, which is wonderful to see in someone so young and should stand him in good stead in his future.”

Jon Graham, chief executive at JTL, said: “Our awards are a great opportunity to recognise the excellence of our top apprentices and it’s been a pleasure getting to know Nathan, as

well as the other finalists as part of this process."