Blackpool and The Fylde College student wins prestigious Maritime & Coastguard Agency Trainee Office

Blackpool and The Fylde College student wins prestigious Maritime & Coastguard Agency Trainee Officer
Katie Jayne McGahan Hargreaves was announced as the winner of the award at the prestigious UK Chamber of Shipping’s Annual Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane which took place on Monday 5 February 2024.
Praised by the judging panel for her academic and professional progress, Katie not only showed exceptional leadership skills throughout her course, but also highlighted the importance of teamwork in her role, frequently supporting fellow students whilst effectively managing her own extensive workload.
Having joined the Honourable Company of Master Mariners (HCMM), her mentor described her as “an absolute superstar who is developing into a shining example of a Junior Officer”, “truly in a class of her own” and “nautically minded in everything she does”.
Katie showcased this passion in numerous ways whilst studying at college. As a Careers at Sea ambassador, she attended numerous schools and college career events, actively promoting careers at sea by giving presentations and talking to prospective candidates. She also proudly represented the college at Diversity in Maritime events, at Remembrance Sunday and, most significantly, at the King’s Coronation, where she was a credit to herself, the College, her company and the maritime industry in general.
But her influence hasn’t stopped there. Using her own initiative, Katie launched and continues to maintain an Instagram account dedicated to promoting careers at sea and her own experience of life as a Trainee Officer reaching a far wider audience than she would otherwise be able to do.
Captain Neil Atkinson, Head of Fleetwood Nautical Campus, said:
“All the staff at Fleetwood Nautical Campus are absolutely delighted that Katie has been selected as the MCA Trainee Officer of the Year.
“Katie is a true role model for other trainee officers and will be cited as an individual to whom future trainee officers can aspire.
“As well as being focused on her own development, she has also been an outstanding ambassador for the College and the maritime industry in general. I wish her well in what I am sure will be a very rewarding career.”
Fleetwood Nautical Campus has received a commemorative plaque to acknowledge their part in Katie’s journey which will join the nine others already on display for previous winners. Announcing Katie’s selection, the MCA commented on the crucial role the College has played in creating the right environment for its cadets to flourish stating it is “a great reflection on the cadet programme and the depth of support provided for each cadet.” With 10 winners in only 17 years, it’s easy to see why so many potential students have their sights set on a place at an institution which produces such exceptional results.