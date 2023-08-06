News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool and South Shore fire engines attend building fire on the Promenade

Fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a building fire on the Promenade in Blackpool in the early hours of Sunday morning (August, 6.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters were called to the incident at about 2:47 am, and used two breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

The crews were detained for approximately two hours, and a joint police and fire investigation is now underway.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

Related topics:BlackpoolSt Annes