Blackpool and South Shore fire engines attend building fire on the Promenade
Fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a building fire on the Promenade in Blackpool in the early hours of Sunday morning (August, 6.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters were called to the incident at about 2:47 am, and used two breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
The crews were detained for approximately two hours, and a joint police and fire investigation is now underway.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.