Plane spotters fury as Blackpool Airport erects huge new perimeter fence
The new mesh fencing stands 9ft 8inches and obscures the view of plane spotters who will now struggle to get a clear shot of aircraft taking off and landing.
Crews have been working late into the evening to erect the new fence, which will stretch around the whole of the airport perimeter, including the popular viewing spot behind Morrisons.
“That's the end of photography at the airport then,” said one aviation enthusiast who regularly visits the viewing area next to the supermarket.
“Don't really fancy 6ft steps, as I'm not the most agile/able due to health issues, and even in general it will spoil people’s view from now on, so it's just another sad nail in aviation viewing coffin.”
“It’s the worst possible fencing for viewing/photography,” said another resort aerophile. “There’s just no need for this ridiculous fencing, the airport operator should be ashamed.
“No consideration for locals with an interest in the facility....makes it look like a detention camp instead.”
Why does it need new fencing?
The airport’s owners, Blackpool Council, were approached for comment but did not respond.
However, it’s believed the new fencing is related to CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) regulations, which requires that airports are protected with a physical fence or barrier of a minimum height.
