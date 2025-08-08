Blackpool Air Show 2025: Saturday's line-up and when to see the Red Arrows
The free event takes place on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, with some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft - including the world-famous Red Arrows – set to take to the skies above the Fylde Coast.
Thousands of spectators are expected to attend, with the resort’s seafront once again providing a spectacular backdrop to the action.
When and where is it happening?
The Blackpool Air Show runs from 10am to 5pm on both days, with a packed schedule of aerial performances and on-the-ground attractions.
The Air Show Village, located on the Tower Festival Headland, will be open from 11am until 6pm each day.
It will feature stalls, food concessions and family-friendly entertainment.
Do I need a ticket?
No. The event is completely free and no tickets are required.
What’s today’s flying schedule?
Here’s a breakdown of what’s set to fly and when (timings are subject to change):
Saturday, August 9
2pm – RAF Red Arrows
2.32pm – Calidus
2.44pm – RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
3.05pm – Harvard
3.16pm – Yak Trio
3.34pm – Catalina
3.45pm – Muscle Pitts
4.00pm – The Ravens
4.18pm – Strikemaster
4.31pm – AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers
4.49pm – Chipmunks
5pm – Red Devils
