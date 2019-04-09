Blackpool air cadets fundraiser in memory of flight lieutenant Phil Massey

Blackpool’s air cadets are urging Fylde coast residents to join them at the 2019 Race For Life.

The cadets of 177 Squadron have been volunteering to help out at the Blackpool Cancer Research UK event for the last decade.

Now a giant Race For Life wall, paying tribute to Flight Lieutenant Phil Massey, of 177 Squadron – who died in May 2016 after a short battle with liver cancer – has gone up at the resort’s Stanley Park to encourage people to take part in this year’s Race For Life.

The air cadets will feature in a Cancer Research UK social media campaign and their personal stories and reasons behind their participation in Race For Life will be displayed on a giant back screen at the venue.

This year, for the first time, the Race For Life is open to everyone to take part – men, women and children. Among the Blackpool Race for Life events are Pretty Muddy, on June 8 at Lawsons Showground and the 5k and 10k on July 10, on Blackpool Promenade.

Cadet leader Andrew Nickson said: “We started helping Cancer Research UK with the Blackpool Race for Life about 10 years ago, simply to assist with a community event, now we do it in memory of Flight Lieutenant Massey. Phil was the squadron adjutant of our squadron and a member of the Air Training Corps for over 50 years.

“He would accompany the cadets to all sorts of events, even if he had no interest in the event subject, because the success and development of the cadets was all that concerned him. Race For Life events are really good fun, and we love being there at the finish line to cheer everyone on and hand out medals.”

Laura Cass, Cancer Research UK’s Blackpool event manager, said: “We’re very grateful to 177 Squadron Blackpool Air Cadets for their support with this campaign. By following their lead and joining the Race for Life, people can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

