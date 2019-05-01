Black is the 'wrong' colour for new B&B on Blackpool Prom

Developers have been taken to task after a B&B being converted for use by Blackpool's artistic community was painted black.

The £1.3m Art B&B on Central Promenade should have been rendered in a dark grey colour as part of the design agreed by town hall planners.

The Art B&B has been painted black

It comes just weeks after controversy when developers changed the colour scheme for the £20m Sands Hotel , also on Central Promenade, from bronze to black.

The Art B&B property, between Banks Street and Springfield Road, was bought by the council for £203,000 in 2016 in order to kickstart the project which is supported by Blackpool-based arts project LeftCoast.

The aim is to create a place where people can stay and support the arts at the same time.

Gary Johnston, head of development at Blackpool Council, said: "The colour is not what was shown in the planning application and hence discussions are taking place with the applicants as the building is a work in progress."

In their assessment of the application to convert the empty former hotel, planners said in a report to councillors the existing render had fallen into a state of repair.

The document adds "as such, it is proposed to replace with a silicone render system in a dark grey colour with matching window frames.

"The new boundary wall will also be in the same material finish."

The council's planning committee initially refused an application for the change of colour but later approved the scheme after seeing samples of the materials to be used.

The refurbishment of the building to create the Art B&B with up to 17 bedrooms is being funded from sources including the Coastal Communities Fund and Arts Council England, Community Business Fund, Tudor Trust and the Clore Duffield Prize Fund.