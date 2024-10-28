Bispham's Red Bank Road - the new 'in place' on the Fylde coast

A new bar is set to open on Bispham’s high street in a few weeks - just the latest establishment to open at the Fylde coast’s current ‘in place’.

Red Bank Road has seen a flurry of new bars and eateries this year, adding to an already impressive list of places to go for a drink, a light bite or a full restaurant experience.

New bar owners said this year that they specifically wanted to open in Bispham town centre ahead of any other spot on the Fylde coast, citing the existing establishments and even being on the sunny side of the street.

The village of Bispham is not so much a busy hive of activity, so much as a place offering plenty of choice for a relaxing drink and a meal.

New Indian eatery and bar nextdoor

The latest bar will be next door and is linked to Spice Lobster, the Indian restaurant which opened in August and has proved hugely popular since it opened.

The Spice Lobster will not be serving alcohol until the new bar opens next door, but diners can bring their own bottle and there is no corkage fee. Soft drinks will be available.

Work is currently underway on the bar.

Cheese, wine and cocktails

In late September this year, a new cheese, wine and cocktail bar opened on Red Bank Road,

The stylish Tide & Tipple, at the promenade end of the high street, was launched by couple Allishia Tinsley and Michael Evans, who have already opened two bars in Preston and Lancaster.

Allishia, 36, from Cleveleys, said: “We’d been looking for somewhere on the Fylde coast to open a bar, we looked at Blackpool and Cleveleys but they weren’t quite right.

“This is perfect, one of the best spots around to open a new bar.

“There are so many great bars and restaurants on Red Bank Road and we’re really glad to be part of it.”

Position, postion, position

In May, the revamped No 29 Cafe and Wine Bar opened, just a few blocks away, in premises formerly known as Bobbie’s Bar.

Apart from a revampd interior it boasts outdoor seating.

Proprietor Wayne Duffy said the location was key to him taking a punt on opening a new establishment.

He commented: “I was always told there are three key things if you’re opening a bar - ‘position, position, position’ - and this is definitely the right position.

“It’s in a south-facing location, so when the sun is out we get it all day and into the evening, as it moves west, over the sea.

“Apart from it being south facing, Red Bank Road is the perfect area because you have so many good quality restaurants and bars already here.

“You can have a relaxing drink here then stroll over to one of numerous good restaurants either across the rid or literally down the road.”

Sunny side of the street

There’s also a new cafe - Anne’s Tea Room - just a few blocks further own the raod, also on the sunny side of the street.

This estanlishmnt was launched by Anne Burnham in July this year, and as well as an extensive menu it too features outdoor seating to make the mostof being on the sunny side of the street.

In addition to these, Mi Casa Su Casa, a very small restaurant but with” huge personality and heart” opened in 2021, an then, in November 2022 the Cask Micropub opend nearby.

The Curry Leaf had already opened close to the Sunam - two popular Indian restaurants, and the Italian favourites Terra Nostra and La Piazza (currently called La Tavola but about to change back) also proving popular.

Then there are other long estalished eateries The Bispham Kitchen, Maddisons Cafe and the Bispham Hotel.

it seems “location, location, location’ is apt for this oarticualt stretch of town.