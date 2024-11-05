Bispham tip fire sends thick black smoke billowing over rooftops

The tip in Bispham has caught fire, causing thick clouds of black smoke to billow over rooftops this afternoon.

The fire broke out inside a container at the household waste and recycling centre in Bristol Avenue at around 2pm.

The tip fire has caused thick black smoke to billow over the rooftops of Bispham this afternoon | Georgia Sutton

Pictures from the scene show fire crews tackling the blaze inside the compound.

It’s not known at this stage what caused the fire, but residents say the smoke is thick and smells of ‘burning rubber’.

The fire service has yet to comment, but it’s advisable that residents keep doors and windows shut until it is brought under control.

Blackpool Council said the tip will be closed until tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “There was a fire at the waste and recycling centre and the fire service attended.

“It is under control and the centre will reopen tomorrow. We cannot confirm the cause of the fire at this time.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.