Bispham Scouts pay tribute to Fylde coast's First World War heroes

Youngsters from the 1st Bispham Scouts, Cubs and Beavers marked the centenary of the end of the First World War by creating their own tribute at their HQ in Devonshire Road.

With a camouflage net up in the porch, they decorated it with poppies they made themselves from plastic bottle bottoms cut out and painted red.

They also put up two cut out statues of soldiers.

Irene Wheatley, from the committee, said: “We are so proud of them. They have done a great job and they have learned all about remembrance and the centenary through a series of activities in recent weeks.”

