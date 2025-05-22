A Fylde coast school is hoping to expand part of its building and has submitted proposals to planners.

Kincraig Primary School, on Kincraig Road in Bispham, has submitted a planning application to Blackpool Council for the contruction of a single storey front extension.

Plans have been lodged to build an extension at Kincraig Primary School in Bispham | Third party

The school, which has just over 230 pupils, is awaiting a decision on its plans.

The proposed extension will provide an additional classroom or flexible teaching space to improve learning conditions and support increasing pupil numbers.

A design and access statement, on behalf of the application, stated: “This proposal seeks permission for a modest internal 51 m² / external 56 m² extension to the north-west elevation of Kincraig Primary School, a building originally constructed in 1997.

“The school has previously undergone several smallscale extensions, including a conservatory, and this proposal continues that evolution.

“The design integrates fully with the existing school buildings, maintains outdoor play space, supports inclusive access, and reflects best practices in sustainability. The extension will provide essential additional learning space for pupils in a well-considered and sensitive manner.

“The extension is single-storey and consistent in height and massing with the original 1997 building and subsequent additions. It maintains a subordinate visual profile and blends into the established school footprint.

“These developments reflect the school's ongoing adaptation to the needs of its pupils and the wider community. “