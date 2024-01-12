A little terrier captured the hearts of dog lovers after being found alone and scared in Bispham

Dog lovers in Bispham rallied around to help a little dog after he was found cold and alone in the village's Rock Gardens.

The terrier was dressed in a red coat and had a collar on but there was no name tag and he had not been mircrochipped.

Concerned about leaving him in case he ran onto busy Devonshire Road, attempts were made to catch him and he was eventually taken to kennels in Poulton via Blackpool's dog warden service.

There he would be kept for seven days (until Monday January 15) before being offered to a foster family to look after him.

As events unfolded on social media, a frantic search was then mounted to find his owner, believed to be an older person who was not on Facebook, so they could claim him.

Volunteers printed out leaflets and others went out to put them up in the area where the owner was believed to live, in the hope thy would see it and contact Blackpool Council or the kennels in the nick of time.

Others put messages on social media and contacted local vets.

However, it is now believed that the terrier may have been abandoned by the owner, possibly in the hope that someone would take in the little dog, nicknamed 'Bertie' by Facebook users.

Blackpool Council say 'Bertie' is now likely to go to a new home.

A council spokesperson said: “ Earlier this week a stray terrier was found in Bispham. The dog had no means of identification and wasn’t micro-chipped.

“When a dog accidentally becomes loose we tend to be contacted by owners very quickly. Unfortunately in this case we haven’t had anyone come forward to say they have lost their dog.

“The dog is being looked after with support from the third sector. Following our usual policy, we will look to rehome the dog once seven days in our care have passed.