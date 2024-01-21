Bispham Market has closed for the last time aftyer running for more than 50 years

Steve Jukes of CJs Heavenly Treats and Dayna Hodgson of Dayna's Key Bar, outside Bispham Market

It's the end of an era for Bispham as the village market finally closed after serving the community for more than 50 years.

After the final official day of trading on Friday (January 19), the 10 businesses based at the Red Bank Road amenity have packed away their stock.

It was a poignant finale for the traders and their loyal customers, as Bispham Market had been a focal point for the village for so long.

Happily, however. all the businesses have been able to relocate to new premises in Bispham, jsut a stone's thrown from the old market, and are all set to continue trading.

The stallholders have been counting down the days after they received a letter from the owners last autumn, explaining it was no longer cost effective and would have to close. Ian Holland, 42, had been running All 4 Pets from the premises for almost 20 years, including All 4 Cards and All 4 sweets.

Last week he reached out to customers on social media asking if they'd to pop in for a chat at the market one last time, before his stall closed, as he knew how long the market has been around and how many memories it brought to the folk of Bispham.

He said previously: "Customers have been a bit upset because the market has been here a long time – I've been here 20 years myself.

"The good news is that all of us have found new places right here in Bispham."

Steve Jukes,40, wo runs bakery C.J's Heavenly Treats, said: "I am a realist and I understand it was a business decision, people need to make money and if you aren't, you have to change things, no ones blames the owners.”

The market included pet supplies stall All 4 Pets, The Village Barber, Daynas Key Bar, bakery products C.J's Heavenly Treats, Liquid Vapour vapes store and Bispham Hardware, record store Vintage Vinyl and a car wash business around the back.

Where are they going?

Some of the businesses, Dayna's Key Bar, Bispham Hardware and the Village Barber have relocated to the Oasis building (formerly Barclays Bank) on the corner of Red Bank Road and All allows Road.

All 4 Pets and Heavenly Treats have moved to premises formerly known as The Warehouse, on All Hallows Road.

What is happening to the building?

