A Bispham man has been told he faces a lengthy prison term after appearing in court in Preston.

Jack McLean has been remanded in custody until September after pleading guilty to possessing £10,000 of cocaine with intent to supply and also two charges of dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old was brought before Recorder Peter Atherton for sentence on the two motoring offences. The judge agreed to adjourn the case so it could be heard alongside the “more serious” drugs charge which is not due to be sentenced for another four months.

Cocaine

The court was told that McLean, of Bayswater, Bispham, had admitted the two dangerous driving offences committed in April 2022 and May 2023 and was due to be sentenced for those this week. But defence barrister Jimmy Vakil told Recorder Atherton that it was right the two sets of offences should be heard together.

He said the drugs offence involved 115 grammes of cocaine and, with McLean having pleaded guilty – and having a previous conviction for possession of drugs - the starting point for sentencing would be four-and-a-half years in prison.