Bispham crash involving drivers of a Nissan Micra and BMW leaves Devonshire Road closed

Lancashire Police said they were called out to the incident at around 1.40pm to reports of a two car collision.

A spokesman for the force said that a Nissan Micra and a BMW were involved in the crash and that Devonshire Road had been closed.

As well as police officers, the fire service and paramedics have been called out to the incident.

Police fire and ambulance were called to the incident in Bispham

It is alleged that an a man in his 80s has suffered chest injuries but this has not been confirmed.

Devonshire Road remains closed from Bispham roundabout heading towards St Bernadette's Church and school.