Bispham crash involving drivers of a Nissan Micra and BMW leaves Devonshire Road closed
A car crash involving the drivers of a Nissan Micra and a BMW in Bispham has left one of the resort's main roads closed.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:52 pm
Lancashire Police said they were called out to the incident at around 1.40pm to reports of a two car collision.
A spokesman for the force said that a Nissan Micra and a BMW were involved in the crash and that Devonshire Road had been closed.
As well as police officers, the fire service and paramedics have been called out to the incident.
It is alleged that an a man in his 80s has suffered chest injuries but this has not been confirmed.
Devonshire Road remains closed from Bispham roundabout heading towards St Bernadette's Church and school.
The North West Ambulance Service have been contacted