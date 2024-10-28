A neighbourhood conflict over bird feeding in Lancashire escalated to complaints, council warnings and Ombudsman involvement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The neighbour, named as Mr X, complained to the Local Government Ombudsman about Fylde Council following a long-running dispute between him and his neighbour.

What happened?

In May 2023, Fylde Council contacted Mr X - who had lived in the area for 40 years - regarding complaints about him feeding the pigeons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they had received evidence that it was attracting large flocks around his property and neighbouring homes.

Bird feeding led to a lengthy dispute between neighbours in Lancashire | Shakeb Tawheed

The council subsequently advised him to stop leaving food out.

In response, Mr X explained he began feeding the birds after a previous resident “liberated” the birds into the local area after moving away.

He also expressed frustration over ongoing conflicts with his neighbour, including intimidation and verbal abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2023, further complaints prompted the council to reiterate that while feeding wildlife is not illegal, it can lead to disturbances.

Mr X responded to say that no one from the council had responded to his previous letter.

He said his neighbour had been taking photographs of him and his neighbours, peering into their back bedrooms and making threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2023, council officials attempted to visit Mr X but they were unable to make contact.

A Community Protection Warning (CPW) was later issued in November, emphasizing the need to address the excessive feeding.

Mr X subsequently reported feeling ignored by the council and alleged that his neighbour was engaging in stalking behaviour.

This included taking photographs of his property, making threats, playing loud music, banging on bin lids and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council told Mr X the CPW was only a warning and said if he was not feeding the birds, there was nothing to worry about.

They said they had visited his property twice and had no call back, but they were happy to meet to discuss the matter.

The council also apologised for not responding to his letters and asked Mr X to email them directly if the anti-social behaviour was ongoing.

Mr X later filed complaints alleging the council was favouring the neighbour over his concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council responded stating it investigates complaints related to noise and environmental crime, but serious allegations of intimidation should be directed to the police.

They acknowledged gaps in communication regarding Mr X's complaints and expressed willingness to assist further.

In January 2024, M X submitted a formal complaint against his neighbour, citing intimidation and noise disturbances.

The council advised him to document any incidents and encouraged his neighbours to lodge their own complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council advised Mr X to stop leaving food out for the pigeons | Anita Awasthi

After further investigation, the council issued a revised CPW to Mr X in March 2024, detailing specific behaviours that constituted antisocial conduct, including excessive bird feeding and verbal abuse.

The council also issued a CPW to the neighbour, asking them to not engage or threaten to engage in any behaviour which may cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Each party was asked to reconsider mediation.

Was any action taken against the council?

The council has upheld some parts of the complaint around lack of responses to correspondence and Mr X had received an appropriate remedy.

The LGO subsequently decided not to take any action against the council.

The report said: “The actions already undertaken have provided an appropriate remedy for any injustice caused by fault and we do not propose anything further.”