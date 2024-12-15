Bins set alight deliberately at back of Hesketh Bank Ltd in Fleetwood

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 15:05 BST
Fleetwood residents have voiced their anger after two bins appear to have been deliberately set on fire after being emptied.

The incident is believed to have unfolded at the back of Hesketh Press Ltd located at Crown house, 18 Warren Street yesterday evening between 5pm-6pm.

The incident is believed to have unfolded at the back of Hesketh Press Ltd located at Crown house, 18 Warren Street yesterday evening between 5pm-6pm.placeholder image
The incident is believed to have unfolded at the back of Hesketh Press Ltd located at Crown house, 18 Warren Street yesterday evening between 5pm-6pm. | Tracey Broughan

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A witness claims to have viewed two males flee the scene following the destruction and that a fire engine and police were both called out.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The picture shows the area cordoned off by red tape, beside a red bin, a fire scorched wall and a pile up of bin remnants.

Both the Police and Fire Service have been approached for comment on the matter.

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice