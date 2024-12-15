Bins set alight deliberately at back of Hesketh Bank Ltd in Fleetwood
The incident is believed to have unfolded at the back of Hesketh Press Ltd located at Crown house, 18 Warren Street yesterday evening between 5pm-6pm.
A witness claims to have viewed two males flee the scene following the destruction and that a fire engine and police were both called out.
The picture shows the area cordoned off by red tape, beside a red bin, a fire scorched wall and a pile up of bin remnants.
Both the Police and Fire Service have been approached for comment on the matter.
