A lucky bingo player has scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Blackpool’s Mecca Bingo.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, scored a hat trick with three winning lines while playing the National Bingo Game at the Talbot Road venue.

The regular bingo player said that she initially came into the club as fans nationwide gathered to watch England take on the Netherlands in the Euros semi-finals on Wednesday night

And after England’s fine win against the Dutch, footy fans weren’t the only ones celebrating, as she came out on top when she realised she had scooped the amazing national jackpot.

The win has set the scene for a summer of celebrations for the stunned player who is now looking forward to going abroad and spending her winnings in the sunshine.

Lenny Lubega, general manager at Mecca Bingo Blackpool, commented on the win: “There must have been something in the air on Wednesday night - everyone in the club had plenty to be excited about.

“We’re always thrilled for our winners but the £50k National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration!”

The National Bingo Game is played across the UK and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of up to £50,000 as well as a club prize on every game. The National Bingo Game is played twice a day, every day, 364 days a year at all Mecca Clubs. To find out more about Mecca Blackpool, including sessions and upcoming events, visit Mecca Bingo Blackpool.