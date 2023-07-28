Bikers from Blackpool Motorcycle Action Group meet local MP to discuss electric vehicles

Blackpool Motorcycle Action Group (MAG) accepted a kind invitation from Paul Maynard MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys to discuss the upcoming 2030/35 ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles. Blackpool MAG members Mark Williams, Dave Smart and David Craik attended the meeting on July 26 and had a good discussion with Paul Maynard about the adverse impact of the whole life cycle of electric vehicles on the environment, the economy and the future daily functioning of society. The likelihood that the UK will be unable to meet the 2030 and 2035 timescales was also discussed. Paul Maynard offered to ask a Parliamentary Question about progress towards the 2030/2035 dates and will forward the answer to MAG pending further discussion.

Mark Williams, the Local Representative for Blackpool MAG commented that it was good to speak to an MP who understands the real issues that people will have to face with the current focus on a future of only electric vehicles to the exclusion of all other forms of greener vehicle power.

Blackpool MAG meets at 7:30pm on the 1st Wednesday and 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Victoria Hotel, Cleveleys FY5 3PZ and always extends a warm welcome to new attendees.

MAG Members and local MP Paul Maynard