Big update as new Wendy's restaurant for Blackpool moves a step nearer
Passers-by stopped to watch as a team of workmen busily put some of the new signs up.
The Blackpool restaurant will be based at 60-64 The Promenade close to The Beach House.
With fresh, made-to-order burgers, signature chicken sandwiches, and the iconic Frosty, Wendy’s is bringing its famous menu to even more fans across the UK.
New Wendy’s restaurants will open in Blackpool, Glasgow, Grays (Lakeside), Watford, and York in the coming months, creating over 150 jobs. Blackpool will be the landmark 50th branch to open in the UK.
Wendy’s is also investing approximately $70M in its Build-To-Suit program in 2025 to accelerate restaurant expansion in the U.S., Canada and the UK.
Michael Clarke, Managing Director, Europe for The Wendy’s Company said: "We see huge potential in the UK market, with plans to add more than 150 new restaurants across the UK and surrounding countries by 2028.
“This year, we will focus on accelerating our expansion efforts so more people across the UK can enjoy Wendy’s craveable menu and exceptional customer hospitality. “
The burger company put in a full planning permission for the sub-division of the former Viva Vegas Diner bar and grill on the Promenade, and advertisement permission for new signage on the building.
Among those interested in the signage going up were passers-by Leanne Kelly and Ryan Hughes, who live in South Shore.
Ryan, 31, said: “I’m good with it, it’s another place to try out. I’ve heard of Wendy’s but never had one, so I’ll try it when it opens.”
Leanne, 33, said: “It’s somewhere new to go in Blackpool, I think it could do well.”
What’s on the UK menu?
Wendy's sets itself apart with fresh, quality ingredients!
Sink your teeth into signature brand favourites like the Baconator® - a juicy double-patty masterpiece with crispy Applewood smoked bacon – the half-pound* Dave’s Double™, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and of course, the cool and creamy classic Frosty® dessert.
But that's not all – Wendy's also offers a range of items tailored to Brits, including the Avocado Chicken Club, multiple variations of Chicken Wraps, and chicken nuggets made from whole chicken breast fillet.New treats have also made their way onto the menu, including limited edition Halloumi Fries—crispy, golden-fried halloumi pieces, perfect for sharing (or not!)—and the light and fluffy Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts, dusted in sugar and cinnamon as a sweet finish to your meal.Plus, keep an eye out for the new Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwich, both slathered in Wendy’s secret BBQ sauce, and the new Raspberry Frosty.
