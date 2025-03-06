Big turn-out as Keep Blackpool Tidy volunteers given a huge 'thankyou'

Tireless volunteers who have done their bit to keep Blackpool tidy have been given a huge ‘thankyou’.

It takes some effort to keep Britain’s biggest seaside holiday resort spic and span, given the steady influx of visitors and the town’s busy nightlife.

Enveco NW, Blackpool Council’s wholly owned environmental company, hosted its first “Thank You” event at the iconic Blackpool Football Club, to express gratitude for the tireless volunteers who dedicate their time to ‘Keeping Blackpool Tidy’.

There was a big turn-out for the Envco ' thankyou' event | Third party

This event, which saw over 140 attendees, was a celebration of the community spirit that adds sparkle to Blackpool.

Enveco’s 250 dedicated employees work across a range of services. These include Parks and Grounds Maintenance, Street Cleansing, Domestic and Commercial Waste Collection.

Then there are Blackpool Council and Enveco’s Fleet Maintenance, Pest Control, Building Cleaning, and the management of the Household Waste Recycling Centre (tip).

The volunteers who were celebrated at the event play a vital role in ‘Keeping Blackpool Tidy’. The afternoon began with a presentation featuring inspiring images of the volunteers in action.

Diane Farley, Enveco’s Neighborhood Officer, took the stage to express her thanks, followed by a heartfelt speech from the Chair of Enveco’s Board, Councillor Adrian Hoyle.

Enveco volunteers with the Keep Blackpook Tidy mascot | Third party

A memorable highlight was the first appearance of Enveco’s Keep Blackpool Tidy Mascot, who was well-received by the crowd, adding a fun and engaging touch to the afternoon.

Enveco’s Managing Director, John Hawkin, said: “We are incredibly grateful to all the volunteers who contribute so much of their time and energy to ‘Keeping Blackpool Tidy’.

“This event was our way of saying ‘thank you’ and celebrating the positive impact they have on our town. We hope this becomes a tradition and that more people get involved in making Blackpool an even better place to live, work and visit.”