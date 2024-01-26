Big Country heading back to Fleetwood's Marine Hall for first time in 41 years
Rockers Big country are returning to Fleetwood for the first time since 1983
Iconic power rock band Big Country are returning to Fleetwood's Marine Hall for the first time since playing there last - 41 years ago.
It was back on September 1983 that the band, formed in Dunfermline, Scotland, two years earlier, first came to the Fylde coast venue.
At that time Big Country had just released their debut album, The Crossing, in the July and it had reached number 3 in the UK charts, supported by hit single In a Big Country.
It was quite a feather in the cap for the Marine Hall, as the band's tour included larger venues across the country, in Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as across in Dublin.
Now they back with their highly anticipated "Return to Steeltown" tour, celebreating the 40th anniversary of their 1984 second album, Steeltown.
The tour promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the band's rich musical legacy and engaging fans with the energy that has defined Big Country for decades.
With a string of chart-topping singles and iconic albums like "The Crossing," the band remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of rock music.
Fans can expect a nostalgic yet fresh performance, featuring classic favourites alongside glimpses of new material. Big Country is renowned for their dynamic live shows, and the upcoming tour is poised to captivate both loyal followers and a new generation of music enthusiasts.
Founder member and lead guiarist and singer Stuart Adamson, who was a key figure for the band, sadly died in December 2001 but they continue to thrill fans with their live music.
The Big Country current lineup is made up of founding members Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals) and Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals); along with Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals); Simon Hough (vocals); Gil Allan (bass). Tickets for the "Return to Steeltown" tour are available now, and enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets for what promises to be an unmissable celebration of Big Country's enduring influence on the music scene.
Big Country return to Marine Hall on Saturday April 13 at 7.30pm
Tickets for the performance are prices at £29.
For more information on this event, visit Wyre Theatres website or contact the box office on 01253 887693