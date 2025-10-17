Fylde’s streets are set to become safer than ever as the Community Safety Partnership unveils a bold new action plan with cutting-edge CCTV technology at the heart of its efforts to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Among the standout achievements is the installation of state of the art CCTV cameras across Kirkham, Lytham and St Annes, providing high-definition imagery to help police swiftly identify and respond to incidents.

The investment in CCTV has already proven its worth helping deter anti-social behaviour and assisting officers in several investigations.

Over the past year, Fylde residents have seen significant improvements thanks to closer collaboration between Fylde Council, Lancashire County Council, Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Public Health and the Probation Service.

The system forms part of a wider campaign to make Fylde’s town centres cleaner, safer and more welcoming for residents, visitors and local businesses.

Councillor Chris Dixon, Lead Member for Social Wellbeing and Chairman of the Community Safety Partnership, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what our partnership has achieved this year and excited about our plans going forward.

“By working together, we’re not just responding to crime; we’re preventing it, protecting vulnerable people and creating safer neighbourhoods where families can thrive.”

Other highlights from the past year include the launch of Risk Management Meetings to better coordinate responses to repeat offenders and problem hotspots and the success of Operation Centurion in St Annes - a targeted initiative that won praise from local businesses for reducing street-level disorder.

Looking ahead the partnership has drawn up a three-year plan for 2026-2028, setting ambitious priorities to keep Fylde safe.

Key focus areas include tackling organised crime and drug dealing, improving road safety, supporting victims of domestic abuse and enforcing public spaces protection orders to curb nuisance behaviour.

With new challenges emerging from retail crime to beach safety and counter-terrorism preparedness under Martyn’s Law - the partnership says vigilance and collaboration will be essential.

Residents are encouraged to play their part by reporting crime or anti-social behaviour to Lancashire Constabulary on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.