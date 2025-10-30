Big bin changes ahead as Blackpool gears up for simpler recycling rollout

From April 2026 major updates are coming to Blackpool’s waste and recycling collections - including new bins, food waste caddies and a refreshed collection schedule as part of the Government’s nationwide Simpler Recycling initiative.

Blackpool residents are set to see major changes to their household waste and recycling collections over the next 18 months as the town prepares for the Government’s Simpler Recycling rollout.

From April 2026 all councils in England must introduce weekly food waste collections to make recycling more consistent and effective across the country.

In preparation, Blackpool Council in partnership with Enveco NW Environmental Services will begin a major upgrade to the town’s waste system - including new bins, caddies and collection schedules.

Cllr Jane Hugo and Bin Hub | Blackpool Council

The improvements will affect more than 72,000 households and are designed to make recycling simpler, fairer and more sustainable, supporting the town’s ambition to create a cleaner, greener Blackpool.

From November 2025 households will automatically receive new and upgraded bins. The current brown paper and card sacks will be replaced with a new brown bin, while smaller blue bins for mixed recycling (plastic, tins, cans and glass) will be swapped for larger versions.

Deliveries will continue into 2026 with residents not required to take any action.

In early 2026, homes will also receive two food waste caddies - a small 7-litre indoor caddy and a larger 23-litre outdoor one, complete with compostable liners - ahead of weekly food waste collections starting in April 2026.

Bin Hub | Blackpool Council

Once food waste collections begin, Blackpool’s overall waste service will move to a three-weekly cycle. Food waste will be collected weekly, garden waste fortnightly (for subscribers) and general waste, paper and cardboard, and mixed recycling will each be collected once every three weeks.

New Bin Hubs will also appear in community areas and along the seafront, providing accessible recycling points and helping to keep streets tidy.

Councillor Jane Hugo, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “Simpler Recycling is a great step forward - nationally and here in Blackpool.

“With everyone’s support, we can make recycling easier and build a cleaner, greener and more sustainable town together.”