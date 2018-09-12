Bidders go wild for Pleasure Beach mouse car

A piece of Blackpool history has gone on eBay to raise money for charity.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has listed one of the cars which ran on the famous Wild Mouse ride.

The car, named Libby No. 6, was put on the online auction site on Friday and has attracted bids of more than £4,000 .

All of the money raised from the auction will go to the IAAPA Foundation, a charity which provides scholarship, career and mentoring opportunities for young people within the global attractions industry.

A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “Of the original eight Wild Mouse cars, this is the second to be auctioned off for charity.

“There are no plans at the moment for the remaining six cars we have in storage.”

The amusement park auctioned off another car, Mousey No.2, last month and raised £4,800 in aid of Give Kids The World charity.

It provides week long, cost free vacations to children with critical illnesses, and their families.

The advert description describes Libby No.6 as a limited edition collectors item and the car is decorated with all of the original features such as the nose, eyes and whiskers.

It has a white on black print design with ‘Pleasure Beach’ typography and the paint is described as good condition.

Weighing in at 211kg, the succesful winner must collect the car from the park at their own expense.

The auction is due to end on Friday.

Libby No.6 was first used from 1958 when Wild Mouse opened at the park and it remained in operation up until the ride’s closure last year.