Bid to convert family home into support hub is turned down

Hopes of converting a property in Blackpool into a centre to support vulnerable families have been dashed after town hall planners rejected the scheme.

The Evergreen Care Group had sought planning permission from the council to use a three storey house on Warbreck Hill Road to deliver services for struggling parents.

The property earmarked to become a Family Assessment Centre | Google

But planners turned down the application using their delegated powers after five objections were received from nearby residents, and the council's Adult and Children's Services departments said there was no demand for the centre.

They said a previous provider of parent and baby assessments in Blackpool had closed due to a drop in demand while there was plenty of capacity to meet the need in the North West.

Neighbours also objected on the grounds the property was unsuitable for the proposed use which would have a wider community impact, for example on already over-stretched GP services.

The applicant had hoped to accommodate up to four families,providing them with support and guidance from a fully trained team during a 12 to 16 week assessment period, and said the site had been chosen to meet local demand.

Documents claimed there was "significant demand" for the service and parents would be referred to the centre either by their local authority or via a court order.

A planning statement accompanying the application said: "The centre will offer guidance to help parents develop essential care giving skills, enabling them to demonstrate their ability to provide safe and nurturing environments."