BGT winner Sydnie Christmas 'super excited' as she prepares for Blackpool Illuminations switch-on performance
Sydnie, who began her career in musical theatre, was the first woman singer to win Britain’s Got Talent in 17 years.
After receiving judge Amanda Holden’s “Golden Buzzer” for her audition performance of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie, she advanced straight to the semi-finals.
She eventually won the overall final singing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ and capturing more than 27% of the public vote.
The 29-year-old, from Gravesend in Kent, will perform before headliner Ella Henderson tonight.
Speaking to the Gazette, she said she “couldn’t believe it” when she got the call to perform at the Illuminations switch-on.
“This is going to be the biggest live audience that I’ve ever performed in front of, so I was super nervous, super excited. A very surreal moment,” she added.
“I don’t think they (my family) understood how many people came, so my mum looked this morning and booked a train and she’s just got here.
“She couldn’t believe it. She couldn’t miss it.”
She also revealed that this was her first time in Blackpool, but she could tell it was a “party town”.
Sydnie said: “The sun is great. It is like I’m in a different country to be honest. This is like the Strip. Everyone is having the best time.
“I’m excited for the nightlife, I’m not going to lie.”
