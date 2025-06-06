Fresh off his Britain’s Got Talent 2025 win, Lancashire magician Harry Moulding paid a visit to a local care home, delighting residents with a private performance.

The 24-year-old illusionist, who captured the nation's hearts with his daring and imaginative routines, was crowned champion during Sunday’s live finale.

Overcome with emotion, Moulding dropped to his knees as presenters Ant and Dec announced he had won the public vote - securing the £250,000 prize and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Lancashire magician Harry Moulding paid a visit to a local care home, delighting residents with a private performance | Lancashire Police

His first stop since the triumph? Alexandra Court Residential Care Home in Thornton, where he treated residents to an interactive show blending close-up magic with theatrical flair.

Footage from the visit shows Moulding bending a fork’s prongs mid-air, drawing gasps, laughter and applause from the audience.

“It’s been the most incredible journey,” he said following his win.

“I genuinely feel like everyone has been behind me.”

Moulding’s road to victory included a skydiving-themed card trick that left the judges stunned, and a dramatic semi-final moment when guest judge KSI hit the golden buzzer, sending him straight to the final.

That same night, Moulding proposed to his girlfriend on stage, prompting cheers from the audience.

Dance troupe The Blackouts were this year’s runners-up, impressing with a high-energy light show set to hits by Robbie Williams and Take That.

Third place went to nine-year-old gymnast Binita Chetry.

Despite being bookies’ favourites, choral group Hear Our Voice , comprised of people affected by the Post Office scandal, missed out on a top-three finish.

The grand finale, broadcast live from London’s Hammersmith Apollo, concluded a week of electrifying semi-finals and featured performances from singer Stacey Leadbeatter, dance group Ping Pong Pang, guitarist Olly Pearson and wildcard duo Han & Fran, who performed a lively ABBA medley.