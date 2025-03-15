After a chilly few days, temperatures in Lancashire are expected to rise next week.

While the sun made an appearance last week, it wasn’t particularly warm, with maximum temperatures reaching only around 8C.

Much of the county experienced frosty conditions, and some areas were even issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Thursday.

Temperatures are set to rise in Lancashire next week | Lukas

This cold snap, brought on by an Arctic air mass, followed a spell of warmer weather last weekend when parts of England saw the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 19C.

Looking ahead, next week is set to bring much more pleasant weather to Lancashire.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day, with temperatures forecast to hit 15C.

Monday will be the most challenging day of the week, starting overcast before clearing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 11C.

The rest of the week will bring sunny spells, with highs around 14C.

No rain is forecast, making it a great time to enjoy a drink in one of Lancashire's beer gardens.