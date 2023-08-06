A former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star spent the day in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Sherrie Hewson dressed casually in a white shirt and blue jeans braved the chaos of a Saturday afternoon at children's softplay centre Thingymajigs on Poulton industrial estate.

The actress and TV presenter, 72, is also famed for playing Joyce Temple-Savage in ITV’s Benidorm and for appearing in Crossroads.

She was at the play centre with two children she looked on with adoringly.

Sherrie Hewson at Thingymajigs

One fellow play centre visitor said: "It was completely surreal standing at the edge of a children's play area and then to turn to see this big star.

"She looked very glamorous but it was clear to see she was having family time. Everyone respected that and left her alone but everyone noticed it was her.

"It's great to see celebrities doing normal things too."

It is unknown what her connection to Poulton is, however Thingymajigs is owned by former Dancing on Ice professional Dan Whiston.

Ice Skater Dan Whiston is a former pupil of Baines High School. Dan is best known for Dancing on Ice in which he won three series. He is now a creative director on the show creating routines and training the celebrity contestants

Dan joined forces with fellow Poulton-born star Hayley Tamaddon on Dancing on Ice in 2010 and since then they have been the best of friends.

Hayley Tamaddon is known for her roles as Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Corrie. Hayley also won the fifth series of Dancing on Ice with skating partner and fellow sandgrown'un Daniel Whiston

They now have a show together on th Fylde Coast's Coastal Radio.

Hayley also appeared in Emmerdale as Del Dingle from 2005 to 2007. Sherrie appeared in the soap at the same from 2004 to 2006.

Sherrie also knows ice skating superstars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Speaking in 2019 when Sherrie's Loose Women colleague Saira Khan was preparing to join Dancing on Ice, she told Express.co.uk: “I was a skater… I’m from Nottingham where Torvill and Dean came from. I skated in thessame ice rink as Torvill and Dean. They are younger than me but we all trained at the same time.