A memorial bench has been insalled outside Poulton Health and Fitness Centre in tribute to a much-loved swimming teacher.

In a 40 year career, it has been estimated that Barrie Rayner taught approximately 50,000 children how to swim during his time at the centre, off Breck Road.

Such was the impact he made through teaching generations to swim, Barrie even acquired the nickname ‘Legend’ in Poulton.

And even when he was seriously ill in the last years of his life, it did not stop him from the role he loved - making sure youngsters knew how to swim and be safe in water.

Sadly, Barrie died on September 6 last year at the age of 70 after a struggle with cancer, leading to a flood of tributes.

Sue Rayner and the memorial bench in tribute to her husband, swimming teacher Barrie (inset)

As well as being a swimming teacher and voluntary coach at Fleetwood Swimming Club, Barrie also encouraged others with their own endeavors in teaching and coaching.

On Monday this week, the memorial bench was installed outside the entrance to the swimming centre where he spent so many years teaching lifesaving skills.

Barrie’s wife Sue Rayner and his daughter, Leanne Rayner-Davies, paid for the bench and Wyre Council helped site it in a specially paved area outside the centre.

Leanne, 44, a former swimming teacher herself, said: “We’re delighted to have something that will help to keep dad’s memory alive.

Barrie, his granddaughter Ella and his wife Sue (Credit: Barrie Rayner)

“So many people have told me how he made a huge difference to their lives, encouraging them and helping them through his teaching and wise words.

“The council have been so helpful to us in getting the bench sorted out.

“There wasn’t anywhere to sit before so when I visited the centre and saw two ladies sitting there, it was lovely.”

And Leanne’s daughter Ella, 17 - Barrie’s grand-daughter, is continuing the family tradition by teaching swimming at Poulton too.

Kat Deakin, general manager of Poulton Health and Fitness Centre, said: “The bench is a visual representation of Barrie’s legacy in teaching so many people the vital skill of swimming over the decades.

“It is in a lovely spot, too, just outside the entrance. It’s in the perfect place for anyone waiting to be picked up or to meet up with friends, or sit there on a lunch break

“We’re proud to have it here as a lasting memorial to Barrie and I’m sure it will be well used.”

Manchester-born Barrie previously worked at BAE Systems in Warton and came to live in Poulton with wife in 1999.