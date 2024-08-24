Bellamy's Fish Bar enjoys busy first week of trading in Poulton-le-Fylde
The third Bellamy’s Fish Bar outlet opened on Garstang Road East on Monday, August 19, joining other branches in the chain, at Great Eccleston and Bispham.
Owner Mark Bellamy started preparing the premises after being granted planning permission by Wyre Council back in June.
He said; “We’re a traditional, family fish and chips business, now into the fourth generation.
“My son Jake’s looking after the Poulton shop and my grandparents used to run Hesketh’s Fish and Chips in Blackpool, near the old C&A store.
“We’ve enjoyed a really busy opening week in Poulton, offering something new to that part of town.”
The premises, at the end of a terrace of retail units, had been empty since 2013.
The family is best known these days for the Bispham outlet, which took over the long-running Middle Chippy premises, on Red Bank Road.
This branch, which includes a restaurant, is often used as a starting point for families walking along the Blackpool Illuminations trail.
