Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Take a look inside Blackpool’s 54th pigeon weekend, in our video report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We go behind the scenes of the annual pigeon fanciers show, which took place at the Winter Gardens on the 18th and 19th January 2025.

Watch as huge crowds flocked to the Royal Pigeon Racing Association Show of the Year, as we take a close look at some of the winning birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Trippett, show chairman for British Homing World's Show Of The Year | Lucinda Herbert

Speaking in the above clip, David Trippett, the show’s chairman, says: “This is an opportunity for pigeon fanciers from all over the world to get together, socialise, show off their pigeons, have them judged, and for a bit of competition as well.”

Known locally just as the Pigeon Show, it is the largest of its kind in Europe, attracting more than 15,000 visitors each year. Now in it’s 54th year, the two-day event featured over 100 trade stands with exhibitors including various groups and organisations.

Watch some of the judges as they handle the fancy pigeons - trying to pick the category winners, across the 37 different classes. Mr Trippett explains: “They’ll handle each one and assess which one they like the feel of, that doesn’t have any noticeable faults.”

Watch the full report above.