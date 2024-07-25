Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fylde coast hotel has received a prestigeous award from the AA.

The Bedford Hotel, on Clifton Drive South, St Annes, has not ony retained its AA Rosette Award but has now gained Silver Star status in its 40th year.

By gaining Silver Star status, the 3-star hotel becomes one of just 33 in the UK to do so.

The award comes just months after the hotel scooped a TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Award back in May this year.

The Bedford has gained very good reviews on Trip Advisor.

All of the restaurant’s food is fresh and locally sourced which has led to a lot of repeat customers who come to the restaurant time and time again. A spokesman at the hotel said: “We are thrilled to announce that The Bedford has been recognised as one of just 33 Silver Starred hotels across the UK - and the very first on the Fylde coast.

“This esteemed recognition highlights our commitment to culinary excellence, exceptional customer service and unparalleled comfort.

“Our consistent top ranking on TripAdvisor is a testament to our dedication.