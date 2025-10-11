A brand-new production of Beauty & The Beast will bring festive sparkle and adult humour to Blackpool’s Stanley Showbar this Christmas season.

The show is written and directed by local talent Andrew Geater and choreographed by Atlanta Newbold, with production by AMG Entertainment.

It features a cast packed with local favourites and new faces, promising family-friendly fun by day and cheeky, adults-only laughs at night.

Leading the cast is Ross Goodwin, better known as wrestler Rossy Rascal, making his panto debut as Prince Louis V’Ton and the Beast.

Appearing digitally, Cece D’vyne brings sparkle and sass to the role of the magical fairy, guiding Belle and the Beast on their journey.

Drag performer Dragalicious stars as the hilarious dame Pam au Chocolat, with Shazza Fierce as the villainous Wicked Queen bringing drama and evil laughs.

Sophie Morrison makes her Stanley Showbar debut as Belle, promising charm and warmth in this classic fairytale with a modern Blackpool twist.

The show features chart hits, dazzling costumes, slick choreography and plenty of audience participation - a traditional panto with big laughs and local flair.

Tickets for the family performances start at just £5, with a family-of-four ticket priced at £20.

Evening performances offer a strictly adults-only version, with risqué jokes, seaside humour and plenty of Blackpool cheek for just £5 a ticket.

Family shows run on November 29, December 6, 13 (sold out), 20 and 27, with doors opening at 2pm and performances in the afternoon.

Adults-only shows also take place on the same dates, with doors opening at 7pm for a night of grown-up festive fun and laughter.

Tickets are available now online via Stanley Showbar or can be purchased directly at the venue.