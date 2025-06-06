Nick Knowles and his DIY SOS team will visit Lancashire for a new episode of the BBC home renovation programme next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presenter and his Purple Shirts Team are coming to Freckleton for a week in July, where they will adapt a family’s terrace home to make it wheelchair friendly for their disabled 16-year-old son.

BBC presenter Nick Knowles (centre) and his Purple Shirts Team are coming to Freckleton for a week in July, where they will adapt the family’s terrace home to make it wheelchair friendly for their disabled 16-year-old son | BBC

Daniel’s story

Three years ago, Daniel Flemen was an active 13-year-old who enjoyed being a scout, an altar boy in his local church and supporting his favourite football team Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in October 2022, he suddenly became unwell, suffering from flu-like symptoms which didn’t improve, and he was blue-lighted to Manchester Children's Hospital in the middle of the night.

To be discharged from hospital Daniel needs a suitable environment, which cannot be met in the current family home | eyJpdiI6Imxob2pSWmlyZ2FxbWtobUp0NTJDWnc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiOVBYVTd2WkV1MCtNZGdWMlhQbWExOHRkcFUxbTNwVEkyeS9Sak9laTR0RlBsdVhpUUg3WGVBL3EvSHZibVFqKyIsIm1hYyI6ImZjMjM5OWJlMjAyZTc4Y2Y3ZjI4NjlmMDRkNzZhNWM3M2I5N2JiN2I4N2YyYmUzM2MzMTZlMzczNjZiODdmZGEiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==

He was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in the centre of his brain and underwent life-saving surgery. The surgery was successful in removing the mass, but the procedure caused damage to his brain that has left him unable to walk, talk, eat or breathe unassisted at night.

The family home is not suitable for a wheelchair user meaning Daniel has been unable to live with his family for over two and a half years.

Mum Julie spends the majority of her time staying at accommodation next to the hospital where she cares for Daniel, leaving the family split. Dad Nigel and Daniel’s two older sisters live 50 miles away and the journeying back and forth to the hospital is taking its toll on the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family home in Freckleton is not suitable for a wheelchair user meaning Daniel has been unable to live with his family for over two and a half years | GoFundMe

Last year, they launched a GoFundMe to help raise the cash needed to buy a more suitable property that could be adapted to meet Dan's complex medical needs, and to further his rehabilitation. Nearly £40,000 has been donated so far. You can visit the GoFundMe here.

The family say Daniel will never be the same boy he was nearly three years ago, but they are optimistic for the future and the DIY SOS team are eager to help bring the family back together by making their home accessible for the teenager and his wheelchair.

The family say Daniel will never be the same boy he was nearly three years ago, but they are optimistic for the future and the DIY SOS team are eager to help bring the family back together by making their home accessible for the teenager and his wheelchair. | GoFundMe

Can you help?

A spokesperson for DIY SOS said: “We are inviting all trades, volunteers and suppliers to help support their build for Daniel and his family who deserve to stay together in their own home.

“All volunteers and suppliers who are able to help across the build are invited to the Big Reveal filming day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is when our lead contributors/recipients will return to the property and we film their reaction to their revamped building.

“This is also an opportunity to have your photo taken to with Nick & the Purple Shirts team against our DIY SOS branded van.”

You’ll be able to use these photos for your social media and write about your involvement in the project on your website and/or social media pages.

DIY SOS are inviting all trades, volunteers and suppliers to help support their build for Daniel and his family to help them stay together in their own home | BBC

How do I get involved?

The DIY SOS production team will hold a ‘trades briefing day’ on Thursday, June 26 and you can get involved by emailing [email protected]

The week-long build will take place from Wednesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 23

The big reveal will then take place place on Thursday, July 24.