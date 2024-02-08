Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stage has been set at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion Theatre and Gardens, in partnership with the Blackpool Gazette, for a dynamic Battle of the Bands.

Whether you’re looking to find a new hidden gem or want to support the local scene, music enthusiasts are invited to witness bands go head to head for a chance to win career-building prizes.

This inaugural event on Good Friday promises to be a celebration of local talent, and will provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their musical talents and connect with a much bigger audience.

Tim Lince, Lowther’s CEO and Artistic Director, said: “For us at the Lowther, we’re excited to reach out to the local music community to not only offer a space, but a meaningful opportunity to potentially perform for up to 800 people.”

“With us being a fully-equipped theatre, we’ve got an impressive history of working with entertainers from Thin Lizzy to Fleetwood Mac and, more recently, music legends Rick Wakeman and Tommy Emmanuel. Music has very much part of what we do and we want to ensure that up-and-coming talent get the chance to perform and become part of our legacy as our success as an organisation grows.”

Entries are open now and bands are asked to submit a video of them performing an original song. More information on submission can be found at lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/battle.

If shortlisted, participants will go on to perform a 20-minute set of all original songs on the main stage at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens on Friday 29 March 2024 from 7.30pm. A panel of judges, along with the audience will decide on the night who will be the last band standing.

Tickets for this extraordinary Battle of the Bands events are available now for £10 each. They can be booked without a booking fee online at lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/battle, over the phone on 01253 794221 or in-person at the theatre’s Box Office.