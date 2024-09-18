Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back by popular demand, Barton Grange’s traditional Santa’s Grotto is returning after a five-year break.

Renowned for its award-winning Christmas displays, the Lancashire garden centre will launch its brand new festive experience on Monday, November 25.

Children of all ages will be able to visit Santa in his grotto, with all children receiving a free gift. There will also be special SEN and baby-friendly grotto dates.

Barton Grange Events Organiser Georgina Jackson said: “We can’t wait to welcome you back for an unforgettable Christmas season. Our team is busy planning a grotto experience filled with enchanting details to make this year’s visit to Santa truly special. With a winter wonderland theme, merry elf guides and lots of polar bears, our grotto promises to be even more magical than ever!”

Santa’s Grotto will return to Barton Grange’s Green Room from Thursday, November 28th to Christmas Eve.

What will it be like - and how much will it cost?

Visitors will step into an enchanted forest where your very own elf guide will take you on a journey past snow-capped trees and polar bears to meet Father Christmas. Priced at £26 per child, an age-appropriate gift and photograph to commemorate the special moment is included.

Special events for special needs and under 2’s

This year, Barton Grange will also be joined by volunteers from local charity OJ’s Care which works with children with autism, learning disabilities and associated disorders. Two SEN dedicated sessions will be helf on December 5 and 12 from 3.30pm to 7.30pm. On November 28 and 29 there will be baby-friendly Santa's Grotto experiences dedicated to under-two's. This event is priced at £23 per child.

You can also supercharge your Christmas visit by taking a trip on Santa’s Magical Sleigh Ride. The thrilling VR ride will transport you into the heart of Lapland where Santa and his elves are busy preparing for the big day. Priced at £6 per child.

Tickets for all events must be booked online in advance. Click here: https://www.bartongrange.co.uk/christmas-events/