Coleen Nolan has opened up about her teenage life on stage - and there’s one thing she’s really impressed with.

Now 59, the Blackpool-born singer, was filmed reacting to a show of her and her sister performing a Barry Manilow medley on the Mike Yarwood Show in 1979.

Whistfully, she says: “I think I’ve said this before, but when I did these shows, I used to learn this the day before - the cheography. And I have to say, I couldn’t move in those trousers.”

The singers performing in 1979 | coleen_nolan/Instagram

The show was filmed when Coleen was “13 or 14”, and she took centre stage, gleefully wearing the same outfit as her older sisters, which she claims was unusual. She added: “Oh that hair...that is a bob and a half...You know what I like about those days? There’s not an ounce of hair spray or products, but yeah, such shiny hair.”

She reflects that she can remember the performance “like yesterday” and has always been “Barry Manilow crazy”. She added: “It’s so funny. I did all this and even then I was thinking, get this done and I can be at the stables tomorrow.”