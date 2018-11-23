Barking Poppy in doghouse after noise concern

Have your say

A barking dog that upset neighbours by making too much noise landed its owner with a warning letter – on Bonfire Night.

Hazel Kay, from Little Carleton, said her dog Poppy, an eight-year-old Leonberger, was spooked by fireworks and barked loudly.

Blackpool Council said the complaint was made the day before Bonfire Night and sent out the letter as standard.

Hazel, 45, said: “I stay in with my dog, but in the middle of the night when I’m in bed and a round of fireworks goes off she will bark for a few minutes, but she’s never been left to bark.

“I’ve not let her out. I’ve had music on so my animals aren’t distressed and I’ve kept the lights on.

“I’ve done everything I can to be a responsible dog owner.”

She said she was surprised to receive the letter and thought the council should have taken into consideration the time of year – and the effect the fireworks have on dogs.

Hazel added: “I have never had a complaint about her before.

“She’s normally very quiet. She doesn’t make a sound even when someone knocks on the door.”

The letter informed her that she would be paid a visit by the dog warden to establish if there is a potential noise nuisance from Poppy.

A Council spokesman said: “The council has a duty to follow up complaints about noise.

“The letter we sent was not a result of Bonfire Night fireworks.

“It’s common sense that fireworks may lead to dogs being disturbed and making more noise than usual.”